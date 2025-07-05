Efforts may fail, but prayers will not go waste: Dy CM Shivakumar

Asked if his prayers will come true, Shivakumar said, “Efforts may fail, but I strongly believe that prayers will never go waste. I have prayed for what I want.”

When asked if he is out of the race for the chief minister’s post, Shivakumar said he refuses to speak politics, but added that veteran leader AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has given him a message. “He has also advised us to go united, which is being followed by the Congressmen,” he added.

After the cabinet meeting at Nandi Hills on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had asserted, “Yes, I will only be CM (for five years). Why do you people (media) suspect it?”

Shivakumar too had then said, “What options do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I have no objection to him. We will fulfill whatever the party high command tells us to do.”

He had said, “I have to go by my party. My party is important. My leadership is important. Our aim is to bring back the party to power in 2028.”