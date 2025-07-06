Idol desecration sparks tension in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Tension prevailed at Bangarappa Badavane in Ragigudda area here on Saturday night after miscreants allegedly desecrated recently installed religious idols.

Residents condemned the act and expressed anger over what they viewed as a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments.

Senior police officers visited the spot and held discussions with the community to maintain calm. The police said the idols were installed recently at an open park. An under-construction house of an advocate, identified as Siddiqui, is situated in front of the park. One Niyamat takes care of the construction work. Locals alleged that one of Niyamat’s friends dislodged the Naga idol and threw it away. The police said the idol was found in the same location, but only the glue that was used to stick it to the cement floor had been loosened.

Police said two people, including the main accused, have been arrested. They are Syed Ahmad and Niyamat. The platform to place the idol was constructed three days ago, and the accused had objected to it. The accused have been booked for atrocity against SC/STs and hurting religious sentiments. There has been no violence and the situation is peaceful. The police deployed forces to prevent any untoward incident, they added.

BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra, in a post on social media alleged recurring acts of mischief in the district. He also accused the government of inaction and warned of consequences if timely steps are not taken.