Queens Premier League unveils official logo for second season

BENGALURU: The Queens Premier League (QPL) unveiled the official logo for its second season, titled ‘Kreedotsava’, at a grand event held on Monday. Following the success of its inaugural edition last year, the league is set to transform into a multi-sport, entertainment-led extravaganza with the addition of 12 new sports to its lineup.

The unveiling ceremony was led by QPL founder Mahesh Gowda, along with actors Ramya and Pramod Shetty, who is also a committee member. Speaking at the event, Gowda states, “With QPL 2.0, we’re not just leveling up, we’re revolutionising the space for women in sports and entertainment.”

He added that the upcoming season aims to reach over 50 million digital viewers, expanding nationwide, and to foster a more meaningful and inclusive impact. He also stressed the importance of physical activity, raising concerns about rise in screen time among youth.

“When celebrities are taking the lead in fitness, it sends a strong message to the youngsters. Our mission is to encourage real-world participation and healthier lifestyles,” he said.

The event highlighted QPL’s commitment to empowering women by offering a platform where sports, entertainment, and social awareness come together. With the first season drawing over 25 million views and more than 5,000 live attendees, ‘Kreedotsava’ is assured to take QPL to a national stage, as a movement for wellness and women’s empowerment.