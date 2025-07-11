CM Siddaramaiah has put speculation over leadership change to rest: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Close on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserting in New Delhi that there is no question of a leadership change in Karnataka, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the former’s statement was a “clear and strong message” to those talking about him getting replaced. “From today, all discussions about any such change should end,” the minister told a section of media on Thursday.

Satish—while claiming that no political discussion was held with any of the Congress MLAs who met him in Bengaluru on Thursday—said, “Even during the process of selection of the CM after the Congress came to power in 2023, there was a vote, and Siddaramaiah was selected after securing more votes. Naturally, Siddaramaiah has the backing of a majority of MLAs. That is why his statement today sends out a clear and strong message,” Satish said.

Satish, who met several Congress MLAs and leaders at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, denied speculation of discussing leadership change and change of guard in KPCC. “None of the party MLAs have demanded a leadership change in the state,” Satish said, adding that the visit by party leaders was a routine affair.

“If some MLAs met AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, it may have been about developmental grants... not necessarily to discuss political developments. All in the party know that there will be no change of leadership in the state,’’ he reiterated.

“The issue of leadership change must be put to rest once and for all. There is nothing new in what the CM said,” Satish concluded.