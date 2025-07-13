Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slams those criticising guarantees, says such policies are empowering people

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit out at those criticising the State Government’s guarantee schemes.

Speaking at the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said that the government’s welfare schemes do not make people lazy, instead, they empower them. Siddaramaiah said that whenever he was in power, he had been making efforts to ensure social equality, social justice, and empower oppressed communities.

Responding to criticism that guarantee schemes are making people lazy, the CM said, “I don’t know if they understand it or speak for political reasons....”

Siddaramaiah said the Anna Bhagya scheme was introduced based on what he saw in his village when he was a child. He also shared his experience during the college days in Mysuru when his father was giving him Rs 100 per month. Based on that experience, a scheme to provide Rs 1,500 per month to students was started, he said. “Will children become lazy if we provide them financial assistance?” he questioned.

Siddaramaiah said they are giving financial assistance to women heads of households to empower them. The CM questioned how people will become lazy if the government provides free bus service or free electricity?