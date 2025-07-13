Storm still on in Congress, now over KPCC president post

BELAGAVI,BENGALURU,MYSURU : Even as the dust over the change in leadership in Karnataka has hardly settled, another storm seems to be brewing in the state Congress, with several leaders demanding that the high command appoint a new president to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has beenheading the state Congress since 2020.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the KPCC president must be changed.

A strong aspirant for the post, Satish said, “There needs to be a change in the KPCC top ranks. We have said this many times. There is no need to keep repeating it. The Congress high command is observing everything, and it will take an appropriate decision.”

On his meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and a few other ministers in Bengaluru on Thursday, Satish said, “I have already spoken about the meeting. We met over lunch, and there was nothing other than that. We have met Kharge earlier too. We meet him from time to time. He is the party president, so we are bound to meet him,” he added.

When asked whether the possible change of guard in KPCC was discussed at the meeting, Satish said, “There was no discussion on it. The high command will take a call at the right time.”

Meanwhile, the Shivakumar camp insisted that the chief minister’s post should be first handed over to the deputy chief minister before he is asked to vacate the KPCC president’s position, said informed sources. The followers said they have put forth this proposal before AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and they also believe that Shivakumar has the backing of Kharge.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said that the leadership change is a non-issue as Siddaramaiah himself had made it clear that he would complete his full term as CM.