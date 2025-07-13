Storm still on in Congress, now over KPCC president post

BELAGAVI,BENGALURU,MYSURU : Even as the dust over the change in leadership in Karnataka has hardly settled, another storm seems to be brewing in the state Congress, with several leaders demanding that the high command appoint a new president to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has beenheading the state Congress since 2020.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the KPCC president must be changed.
A strong aspirant for the post, Satish said, “There needs to be a change in the KPCC top ranks. We have said this many times. There is no need to keep repeating it. The Congress high command is observing everything, and it will take an appropriate decision.”
On his meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and a few other ministers in Bengaluru on Thursday, Satish said, “I have already spoken about the meeting. We met over lunch, and there was nothing other than that. We have met Kharge earlier too. We meet him from time to time. He is the party president, so we are bound to meet him,” he added.
When asked whether the possible change of guard in KPCC was discussed at the meeting, Satish said, “There was no discussion on it. The high command will take a call at the right time.”
Meanwhile, the Shivakumar camp insisted that the chief minister’s post should be first handed over to the deputy chief minister before he is asked to vacate the KPCC president’s position, said informed sources. The followers said they have put forth this proposal before AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and they also believe that Shivakumar has the backing of Kharge.
Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said that the leadership change is a non-issue as Siddaramaiah himself had made it clear that he would complete his full term as CM.
“Why are you (reporters) asking me about leadership change when the CM and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala have clarified on the issue?” Mahadevappa, a staunch Siddaramaiah loyalist, shot back at the media.
On Shivakumar’s remarks that he would work hard to strengthen the party in the state to bring it back to power in 2028, Mahadevappa said, “Everyone has contributed to the party’s growth. We have added boulders, soil, and other raw aterials to build the reservoir (Congress). We are refuting that only Shivakumar has played a key role.” Mahadevappa recalled the contributions of Mallikarjun Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao and RV Deshpande as KPCC chiefs in the past.
Meanwhile, the Congress MLA Tanveer Sait refused to speak about the change of leadership in the state. “The responsibility is to give a stable government.The government has come from the party, and Siddaramaiah will be the CM till the time he is in that chair, “ he said, adding that he was not aware of any power-sharing agreement.
When asked about the lack of MLAs’ support for Shivakumar, he said that legislators’ support is for the party. The MLAs want a governance that will live up to the aspirations of the people, he said, wishing good health and a long life for Siddaramaiah. Sait said that the cabinet reshuffle may happen soon.
Asked about the ‘September Revolution’ in the Congress as claimed by Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Sait said that anything was possible in politics and in the party.
Meanwhile, the Siddaramaiah camp is planning to back Malur MLA and Komul chief Nanjegowda for the KMF chief post to counter Bamul chief DK Suresh, who is Shivakumar’s brother and former MP. Already, the incumbent Bhima Naik, a loyalist of Siddaramaiah, has said he will be a strong contender for the post.