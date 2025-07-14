Bengaluru to see consistent rainfall this week

BENGALURU: Residents of Bengaluru can expect a week of consistent rainfall, gusty winds, and muggy conditions as weather forecasts from both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) indicate a stable yet damp monsoon pattern across South Interior Karnataka.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru and surrounding districts will see light to moderate rainfall every day till Friday, accompanied by gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 30-50 km/h. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain steady, hovering around 29-30 degrees Celsius, while nights will stay relatively cool at 20-21 degrees Celsius. “Though the rainfall may not be intense, its persistence combined with wind and cloud cover will keep the region under a blanket of moisture throughout the week,” the weather agency predicted.

In its weather bulletin, KSNDMC confirmed that moderate to widespread rainfall is expected across Coastal and Malnad districts, with “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall” likely from July 16 onward. For interior regions, including Bengaluru, the forecast pointed to light to moderate rainfall, with no significant disruptions anticipated at present. While yellow alerts have been issued for parts of Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, there are no formal weather warnings for Bengaluru as of now, it said.

Till Wednesday, Bengaluru’s weather is expected to follow a consistent pattern -- cloudy skies, moderate showers and gusty winds. While the IMD has forecast rain for Thursday and Friday, it has not issued any official alerts or warnings for these days. However, the city may continue to experience scattered showers during this period as well.

While Bengaluru is not under any weather alert, the weather agencies have advised residents to be cautious. The coastal belt of Karnataka is likely to see more intense rainfall activity starting Monday.