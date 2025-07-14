CM Siddaramaiah seems safe till he keeps his MLAs, Rahul Gandhi in good books

BENGALURU: Discussion on the change of guard in the government may have subsided over the last few days, but the mind game has continued between CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar camps. But it seems only a lull as the issue will not go away till November, when Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years as CM. The outcome of the Bihar Assembly polls could also play a part, party sources said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is campaigning hard in Bihar and the poll outcome could have an impact on Karnataka politics, the sources said. Rahul is said to be not in favour of removing Siddaramaiah, a backward class face of the party, they said. That might have forced Shivakumar to meet Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, hoping that she would convince Sonia Gandhi to go for leadership change, they added.

When Shivakumar left for Delhi after offering prayers to Shirdi Sai Baba, there was an intense buzz. He posted a clarification on X: “I’m currently travelling to Shirdi and a few other places for personal reasons. It is unfortunate that certain news channels and media platforms are misrepresenting this as a political visit. Claims that I am travelling to Delhi on the instructions of the High Command are entirely false and unfounded.” Sources said he has gone to Delhi to sign certain documents related to his case with ED. Shivakumar meeting his sympathisers who are close to the Gandhi family cannot be ruled out, they added.