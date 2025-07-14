Karnataka: Congress functionary involved in drug trafficking expelled from party

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi district unit President of the Congress Party Jagadev Guttedar has said in a press note issued here on Monday that Block Congress president of Kalaburagi-South Rural Lingaraj Kanni has been expelled from the primary membership of the Party on Monday following the reports appearing in the media about his involvement in drug trafficking.

Lingraj Kanni was arrested by Kalyan Police of Maharashtra at Thane City allegedly for selling narcotic substances and seized 120 bottles of banned codeine syrup from his possession. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Maharashtra police arrested totally 3 persons including Lingaraj Kanni and Irfan Ibrahim of Kalaburagi district and the car driver. The arrest of the trio came to light on Sunday.

It is said that Lingaraj Kanni is the close follower of rural development Minister Priyank Kharge and Kalaburagi-South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil.