Veteran journalist KB Ganapathy passes away at 85

MYSURU: Dr KB Ganapathy, the Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers, passed away on Sunday following a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 85.

A resident of KC Layout in Mysuru, Ganapathy, collapsed at his home and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Fondly known as “KBG” in media circles, his unexpected demise has left a deep void in the state journalism landscape.

Born in Kunjila village, North Kodagu, to the late KA Bopaiah and KB Muthavva, Ganapathy carved a niche for himself with a journalistic career spanning over five decades. His incisive editorials, opinions, and unwavering commitment to truth turned Star of Mysore into a household name in the city.

He is survived by his wife Ralie Ganapathy, sons Vikram Muthanna and Mickey Bopanna, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Ganapathy’s body was placed at his residence, ‘Fourth Estate’ in KC Layout, for the public to pay their respects, and the last rites were performed later in the evening at the crematorium at the foothills of Chamundi Hill.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the loss “a blow to Karnataka’s media”, calling Ganapathy’s work fact-based and inspirational. Prominent figures, including politicians, industrialists, social activists, including MP YKC Wadiyar, Former MLAs Sa Ra Mahesh, L Nagendra, S A Ramadas and others paid their respects.