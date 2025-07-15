Bhatkal bomb threat email traced to accused in Mysuru prison

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA) : The Uttara Kannada police have cracked a case of an email being sent to Bhatkal Police Station threatening to blow up Bhatkal town within 24 hours. The person who sent the mail is an habitual offender who also threatened to blow up police stations across the country.

The accused who sent the mail has been identified as Jatin Sharma, a native of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. He is a habitual offender who has earlier sent emails to several other places across the country. He used the mobile phone of Kannan Guruswamy, a native of Munnar, whom he met in Munnar jail. “Sharma borrowed Kannan’s cell phone by saying that he wanted to talk to his wife, but instead emailed to Bhatkal PStation,” Uttara Kannada SP, M Narayan, told TNIE.

The accused sent two emails — one at 7.22 am with a one liner stating ‘We have planted a bomb in the town’ the second email at 7.23 am saying ‘It will blow off in 24 hours’. The police traced the mobile phone to Kannan who pointed out to Sharma, lodged in Mysuru prison for a similar offence in Mysuru.

“Sharma who has worked in a hotel in Bhatkal, had issues with his live-in partner. He was arrested by the Noida police and convicted by a court. He is nursing a grudge against the police after this episode and is sending such emails. He is doing this out of hatred. He is facing at least 20 cases across the country of issuing bomb threats,” informed SP Narayan.

His modus operandi was to take, snatch or steal somebody’s mobile phone and send a message and the person whose phone he uses will not be aware of it. “When we arrested Kannan, he recollected the incident when the accused had borrowed his mobile phone. When we contacted the Munnar police, we learnt that the accused is in Mysuru jail. The Munnar police had obtained the body warrant for inquiry. We will bring him to Karwar for inquiry,” he said.

The accused had emailed Mysuru Nazarbad Police threatening to blow up the police Station.