PM Modi remembers legendary actor Saroja Devi as an 'exemplary icon of Indian cinema'

BENGALURU: Expressing deep sadness over the demise of multi-lingual actor B Saroja Devi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an “exemplary icon of Indian cinema”.

“Saddened by the passing of the noted film personality, B Saroja Devi Ji. She will be remembered as an exemplary icon of Indian cinema and culture. Her diverse performances left an indelible mark across generations. Her works, spanning different languages and covering diverse themes, highlighted her versatile nature. My condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM said on social media.

Fondly called ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’ in Kannada and ‘Kannadathu Paingili’ in Tamil, the 87-year-old star passed away at her Malleswaram residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Hundreds of people, including politicians and film personalities, paid homage to the legendary actress.

All-India Congress Committee General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, actors Shivrajkumar, Jaggesh, and Upendra, Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath, former ministers TB Jayachandra and Janardhana Reddy, Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce President Narasimhalu and others paid their last respects to the actress.

The mortal remains will be kept till Tuesday morning and at 11.30 am, it will be taken to her village Dashavara in Channapatna for the last rites, informed her son Harsha Gautham. The family had decided to donate her eyes and the procedure was completed. The actress will be laid to rest with state honours.

CM Siddaramaiah also expressed his condolence. “The news of the death of veteran Kannada actress is painful. Her departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry. May Sarojadevi’s soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family and fans said,” the chief minister said.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also paid his tributes. “Sarojadevi, who acted with all the leading actors of all Indian languages, including the great actor Dr Rajkumar, was the goddess of acting for her fans. Her unique acting kept us all spellbound.

She has made a huge contribution to enriching the Kannada silver screen; she has acted in more than 200 films, including Kittur Rani Chennamma and Babruvahana. Her passing is a great loss to the film industry and the nation. May her soul rest in peace and may God grant her family and fans the strength to bear this grief,” he said.