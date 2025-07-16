DCRE to look into promotion grievances of SC/ST officials

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) has initiated action to address allegations that Dalit (SC/ST) officials in the state government are being denied promotion opportunities.

The move follows a letter from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to address the issue without delay.

The matter caused embarrassment for the ruling Congress government as it coincided with the AICC OBC Advisory Council meeting taking place in the state capital. Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees’ Association president D. Chandrashekaraiah had initially submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, seeking his intervention. However, after receiving no response, he approached Kharge directly. In his letter dated 6 July, Kharge advised the Chief Minister to resolve the issue to ensure the smooth functioning of the government.