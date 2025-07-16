Departmental inquiry ordered against nine BBMP health officials over alleged Covid bills irregularities

BENGALURU: A departmental investigation has been suggested against nine officials in connection with the alleged irregularities in Covid-related payments and bills in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) during the previous BJP government, the retired Justice Michael D. Cunha committee has recommended.

A notice was issued to 28 officers of the corporation due to ‘doubts’ in the purchase of medicines and medical supplies during the COVID period. It was directed that notices be given to the corporation’s engineers, doctors, and officers of the accounts department to provide explanations. After receiving the notices, 28 officials responded with documents.

Following verification of the officers’ replies, 19 were given a clean chit. However, the department ordered an investigation of the remaining nine officers by BBMP health officials.

“These are officials in the BBMP health department who failed to give clarity over expenses and bills, and hence the matter was escalated to the BBMP Administration Department for a departmental inquiry. If these officials fail to clarify the doubts during the probe by the administration department, action will be initiated,” said Sirajuddin Madani, Chief Health Officer.

Notices have also been issued to 15 private companies that supplied materials during the COVID period. The committee has suggested the recovery of Rs 13 crore paid to these 15 private companies as excess.

This is not the first time BBMP health officials have landed in controversy. Earlier, Dr Kalpana, Deputy Health Officer in BBMP South Zone, was placed under suspension over approving an inflated bill of Rs 9.72 crore instead of the actual amount of Rs 2.27 crore. The amount was paid to contractors engaged in supplying food to the Indira Canteen.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officers and Employees Association President, Amruth Raj, stated that it is time the black sheep in BBMP are shunted out.

“The officials involved in COVID and other scams in the BBMP—those involved in dereliction of duty—should be suspended and jailed to keep the BBMP clean,” said Amruth Raj.