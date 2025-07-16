FIR filed against former minister Byrathi Basavaraj, four others in rowdy-sheeter’s murder case

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against former minister and MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and four others in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old rowdy-sheeter.

He was brutally hacked to death by eight to nine assailants near his house at Halasuru Lake, in the Bharathi Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night.

According to the FIR, at around 8:10 pm, eight to nine unidentified assailants attacked the victim with iron rods and machetes and fled the scene in a car and on bikes.

Byrathi Basavaraj has been named as Accused No. 5 in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to commit the murder over a property dispute. Jagadeesh (A1), Kiran (A2), Vimal (A3), Anil (A4), and others have also been named based on the complaint filed by the deceased Shiva Prakash’s mother at the Bharathi Nagar police station.