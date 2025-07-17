Tea points across Karnataka to promote Indi lemons

VIJAYAPURA: With an objective of popularising lemons in the district which has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the Karnataka Lime Development Board is taking major steps to promote its unique flavour and health benefits across the state by setting up of Lemon Tea Points. It also plans to give franchise to others to popularise the lemons of Vijayapura, which is the highest lemon growing district in the State.

The initiative, which began with the launch of a lemon tea point in Indi town, has received an encouraging response, prompting the board to expand the concept state-wide. Vijayapura district is the largest producer of lemons in Karnataka, with Indi taluk alone accounting for over 50 percent of the state’s lemon production.

One of the key promotional strategies involves setting up lemon tea stalls at various public events, including agricultural fairs and flower exhibitions, to raise awareness about the quality of Indi lemons. Pickles made from the lemons have also been introduced, with around 200 kilograms already sold through the Indi stall. The pickles received notable demand during the recent Bengaluru Flower Show.

“The Lemon Tea Point initiative has taken off well in Indi, and we are planning to replicate it across Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, Dakshin Kannada, and Udupi in the next two months,” said Yashwantraigoud Patil, MLA from Indi.

“Our goal is to make Indi lemon a globally recognised brand. By launching tea points and promoting products like lemon pickle, we are showcasing the superior quality of lemons from Indi to a wider audience,” said H S Patil, In-charge Managing Director of the Board.