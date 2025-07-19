ESMA invoked, Karnataka bans transport strike until Dec 31

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has invoked the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 2013, to prohibit strikes by employees of the state’s four road transport corporations from July 1 to December 31.

The order comes at a time when the Joint Action Committee of the KSRTC has announced an indefinite strike from August 5, if their demands are not met. The fresh order follows an earlier notification dated December 21, 2024, which had banned strikes from January 1 to June 30, 2025. The new extension now prohibits any form of strike in the state transport corporations for another six months, up to December 31. The order effectively blocks any industrial action or work stoppage by transport employees during the protest.

Indefinite hunger strike

The Federation of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations has announced an indefinite hunger protest from July 29, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and in front of DCs officer in all districts in the state.

The protest is being organised to demand the fulfilment of demands that include implementation of equal pay under the 7th Pay Commission from January 1, 2024, payment of 38 months’ arrears from January 1, 2020, announcement of labour union elections, and withdrawal of cases filed against employees and their families during the 2020 and 2021 strikes.