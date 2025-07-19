Kingpin of multi-crore loan scam held in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A CEN police team arrested a man who had cheated several people of crores of rupees on Thursday night.

The accused, Roshan Saldanha, 43, hails from Mangaluru’s Bollagudda Bajal.

With his luxurious lifestyle, Saldanha earned the trust of businessmen. After promising them to get crores of rupees as loans with low interest rates, he collected a huge sum from them as stamp duty and processing fee and then disappeared, police said.

During the raid, he was found with a Malaysian woman having liquor inside his ‘secret’ room. The team found ‘secret’ chamber inside his house, where he used to hide to evade arrest.

Two cheating cases have been already registered against him. He had cheated people from Goa, Bengaluru. Pune, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, Kolkata, Sangli, Lucknow, Bagalkot and other places. Saldanha used to invite businessmen and industrialists to his house and promise them to get loans up to Rs 100 crore. He would introduce his clients to persons impersonating as lawyers to discuss ‘legal formalities’ and ask them to pay cash up to Rs 4 crore towards stamp duty, commission and processing fee.

Police discovered a remote controlled entrance gate, many CCTV cameras in and around the house, a fully-stocked bar with foreign liquor, ‘secret’ chambers behind wardrobes and closets to hide.

“Several incriminating documents, cheques, a diamond ring worth Rs 4 crore and expensive jewellery and liquor worth Rs 6.5 lakh have been seized.”

An excise case has also been registered against Saldanha for keeping liquor beyond the approved limit in his house. Transactions of more than Rs 40 crore had taken place through his bank accounts.