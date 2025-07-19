RFO pays from pocket, gets green corridor to save bear attack victim in Uttara Kannada

HUDSA (UTTARA KANNADA) : A person who was attacked by a sloth bear, was rushed to hospital by creating a green corridor for the first time in Uttara Kannada. This ensured he was treated in time. RFO of Joida, Praveen Chalavadi, made sure of the victim’s treatment by paying from his own pocket. He was later reimbursed.

On June 21, 2025, Tukaram Govind Desai, a resident of Idegali village, was spotted by a forest watcher injured and bleeding. The old man had managed to escape from its clutches after a bear attack.

The forest watcher informed his higher-ups and rushed Desai to Joida Government Hospital for treatment. The hospital administered first aid but warned that the victim needed immediate medical attention and had to be shifted to SDM in Dharwad.

The doctor issued the Forest Department officials a letter to be given to the hospital in Dharwad. Accordingly, RFO Praveen Chalavadi took the initiative, arranged an ambulance, and requested a green corridor to shift the victim to SDM Dharwad.

“The patient was shifted to the hospital within an hour, despite the forested stretch and busy routes in Dharwad. This was done within the golden hour as doctors had stated that the victim should reach the hospital within the stipulated time,” said RFO Chalavadi.

After the victim arrived at the hospital. An official said said that he paid the hospital bills amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh immediately, which was reimbursed by the department later. The victim is doing well, doctors said.