Siddaramaiah releases Rs 50 crore per Assembly segment amid fund crunch complaints

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced the release of Rs 50 crore for development works for each Assembly constituency. This comes at a time when several legislators, including those of the Congress, have been vocal about fund shortages. According to sources, they have even complained to AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjwala during his one-on-one meetings in Bengaluru. The CM’s announcement comes ahead of next month’s legislature session where MLAs were expected to express displeasure over fund shortage.

Siddaramaiah, in his letter, said that as per the 2025-26 budget announcement, under the CM’s basic infrastructure development schemes, each Assembly constituency will get Rs 50 crore.

While the MLAs have to use Rs 37.5 crore for works implemented by PWD, including roads and bridges, the remaining Rs 12.5 crore is at the discretion of MLAs, who can use it for other works.

The money is likely to be released in the first week of August. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has alleged that the money is being released only for constituencies represented by the Congress.