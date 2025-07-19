Special Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of IPS officer Srinath Joshi in extortion case probe

BENGALURU: Taking note of the fact that IPS officer Srinath Mahadev Joshi was sent back home after interrogation by Lokayukta police, who have also not indicated the necessity of his custodial interrogation, at this stage, the Special Court for Lokayukta cases on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by Joshi as devoid of merits.

Judge KM Radhakrishna passed the order rejecting Joshi’s petition after hearing the arguments of both parties. Joshi, former Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, filed the anticipatory bail petition in connection with his alleged nexus with dismissed head constable Ningappa Savanth, who allegedly extorted crores of rupees from public servants by leaking information of raids.

Judge Radhakrishna noted that it is not in dispute that, after investigation, the petitioner was sent back home and no arrest was made. Thus, his apprehension of arrest not only came to an end but also exhausted the notice period on the strength of which he had approached the court for bail. The prosecution has not indicated the necessity of his custodial interrogation.

Admittedly, the petitioner’s name does not find a place as an accused either in the complaint or FIR, the judge said, while pointing out objections filed by the prosecution to rule out the apprehension of arrest expressed by Joshi.

Lokayukta police, filed objections on Friday, stating there was a possibility that Joshi would not cooperate with the investigation.