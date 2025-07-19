War of words between Siddaramaiah, BJP over Congress Mysuru meet

MYSURU, BENGALURU : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the Congress’ mega convention in his home district, Mysuru, on Saturday is being organised to counter the Opposition BJP’s allegations that the government is bankrupt and has no funds for development. The Opposition BJP hit back questioning Siddaramaiah about his government’s achievements and said corruption was rampant in the administration.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that he would launch works worth Rs 2,669 crore in Myuru city and the government has already taken up works worth Rs 2,400 crore in Mysuru rural. “It is not a show of strength, but an event to showcase pro-people initiatives and development works of the government. Tell me what work the BJP has done?” the CM said hitting out at the saffron party. Siddaramaiah also claimed that the urban voters are in favour of the Congress.
On Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra demanding that AICC president Mllikarjun Kharge be named as Congress’ PM face, Siddaramaiah shot back saying, “Let Vijayendra relinquish the state BJP chief post and appoint a member belonging to the Scheduled Caste... the party should also make a Dalit the PM. The Congress is the only party that favours social justice.”
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the CM is holding the Mysuru convention to save his post. Former DyCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan questioned Siddaramaiah if he will also talk about returning Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites and the alleged ST Development Corporation scam during the Mysuru convention.
Ashoka said talks of a change in leadership kept the government unstable from the start, and even Congress MLAs have admitted there is no development work in the state.
The BJP leader said the government allotted discriminatory funding of Rs 50 crore to constituencies represented by Congress MLAs and Rs 25 crore to BJP-JDS MLAs’ constituencies. He called for equal funding for all MLAs to ensure balanced development. He alleged that the government is distancing itself from the RCB event, despite the CM and Deputy CM being at the forefront of it. The investigations by the CID and Justice D’Cunha failed to mention the government’s role, instead blamed the police, he said.
Ashwanthnarayan said maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government. If the event at the stadium was held without obtaining permission, why did the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attend the celebrations? the BJP leader questioned. This government has failed on all fronts and brought a bad name to the state, he added.