War of words between Siddaramaiah, BJP over Congress Mysuru meet

MYSURU, BENGALURU : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the Congress’ mega convention in his home district, Mysuru, on Saturday is being organised to counter the Opposition BJP’s allegations that the government is bankrupt and has no funds for development. The Opposition BJP hit back questioning Siddaramaiah about his government’s achievements and said corruption was rampant in the administration.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that he would launch works worth Rs 2,669 crore in Myuru city and the government has already taken up works worth Rs 2,400 crore in Mysuru rural. “It is not a show of strength, but an event to showcase pro-people initiatives and development works of the government. Tell me what work the BJP has done?” the CM said hitting out at the saffron party. Siddaramaiah also claimed that the urban voters are in favour of the Congress.

On Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra demanding that AICC president Mllikarjun Kharge be named as Congress’ PM face, Siddaramaiah shot back saying, “Let Vijayendra relinquish the state BJP chief post and appoint a member belonging to the Scheduled Caste... the party should also make a Dalit the PM. The Congress is the only party that favours social justice.”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the CM is holding the Mysuru convention to save his post. Former DyCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan questioned Siddaramaiah if he will also talk about returning Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites and the alleged ST Development Corporation scam during the Mysuru convention.