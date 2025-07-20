CM Siddaramaiah skips mention of Shivakumar at Mysuru event

MYSURU: The cold war between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar came to the fore again during the state government’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ here on Saturday.

After AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a lengthy speech, Siddaramaiah took the stage to showcase his government’s achievements. He acknowledged the presence of several ministers, legislators and Congress leaders on the stage, but conspicuously left out Shivakumar’s name. Shivakumar addressed the gathering and left the venue before Siddaramaiah’s speech.

Assuming that it was an oversight, a Congress leader, who is an advocate, accompanied by actor and music director Sadhu Kokila, walked up to Siddaramaiah and quietly pointed out that he had not mentioned Shivakumar’s name.

A visibly upset Siddaramaiah told the advocate that the omission was intentional. “DK Shivakumar is not on the stage. He left for Bengaluru to attend another event. That’s why I didn’t take his name. We only show respect and acknowledge only those who are on the stage and not those who have left or are sitting at home. As an advocate you should understand this,” the CM snapped at him.

Continuing his speech, Siddaramaiah said, “There are many ministers and legislators on the stage, who may not get a chance to speak today, as Kharge has to return to Delhi soon. But no one should feel bad about it.” His pointed remarks drew a knowing smile from Mallikarjun Kharge and Home Minister G Parameshwara.