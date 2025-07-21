Andhra Pradesh’s attempts to woo industrialists away from Karnataka won’t work: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday reassured investors of the state government’s commitment to provide land to establish industries in Karnataka. Clarifying that no company will leave Karnataka, he reiterated that they have never said that land will not be provided to investors.

When asked about the Andhra Pradesh Government swiftly stepping in to attract investors, following the Karnataka Government’s decision to drop the land acquisition bid for the Devanahalli Aerospace and Defence Park, Siddaramaiah said AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh will not succeed in their attempts to take away industrialists looking for opportunities in Karnataka.

When asked about the BJP’s campaign against the Rs 18,000-crore tunnel road in Bengaluru, he replied: “The BJP is against development.”

All’s good with DKS: Siddu

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also clarified that there are no differences between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He charged that the BJP wants to divide them and take political advantage of the ensuing situation, and added that it will never happen.

When asked about the BJP accusing him of insulting Shivakumar at the Sadhana Samavesha in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the question of insulting the latter does not arise since the DCM was not there when he was addressing the gathering. “It is a practice that we welcome those who are present at the event,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said he had left the Samavesha venue to rush to New Delhi on an appointment with an advocate. He reiterated that there are no differences, adding that he had informed Siddaramaiah and Mysuru District in-charge minister HC Mahdevappa before his departure from the venue.