INTERVIEW | "Even if dogs don’t bite, animal lovers will if BBMP fails to implement its feeding initiative"

What will stray dogs be fed?

Chicken and rice. Dogs are primarily carnivores. Chicken parts (except the intestine), like the legs, head, neck, chicken skin, liver, gizzard, will be cooked with rice and turmeric, and fed. Compared to other meat options, chicken is the cheapest, which makes it the most feasible.

Given the track record of local bodies like BBMP, do you think the animals will get chicken, or will the project be mismanaged?

BBMP, during the two pandemic lockdowns, undertook feeding of stray animals successfully. I had the money released. We ensured hygiene of the cooked food, and BBMP distributed it. So this is not the first time BBMP is taking up feeding of strays. This is, however, the first time in India that a municipal organisation has undertaken an initiative for strays under a constitutional obligation (compassion). Animal activists will keep watch, ensuring strays are fed without any compromise in content and quality.

There is a safety concern about the rising number of stray dogs, and difficulty for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. How do we control that?

India is a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which clearly deems the killing of dogs an effective solution to control stray population. Earlier, BBMP would euthanise dogs and dump the bodies in Devanahalli. This was extremely inhumane. ABC Rules, 2023, ensure the agenda remains animal birth control, not animal elimination. It is implemented well in Bengaluru, but is a big zero in other states.

What is the stray dog population in Bengaluru now? What was it like a decade ago?

As per the census, the stray dog population in Bengaluru is within 3lakh now, and was around 2.4lakh a decade ago. Growth has been healthy due to activists. Bengaluru has a very scientific monitoring system.

What about aggressive species like Pitbulls and Rottweilers? Should there be any regulation?

The Animal Welfare Board of India came out with a list of aggressive species in 2024. It was contested by the Karnataka High Court, and withdrawn in Karnataka. No animals are inherently aggressive. It depends on how we treat them.

This brings us to the Wildlife Protection Act (Amendment) 2023, particularly Chapter 5B, which incorporates the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the global agreement on endangered species trade. While native species like the Bengal Tiger can’t be kept as pets in India, under CITES, one can legally import exotic species with permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden, but only for personal pet use.

Behavioural issues in pets are influenced by treatment. Mistreatment — like constant confinement or abuse — leads to aggression. The Karnataka HC quashed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) circular declaring certain breeds as aggressive in the Solomon vs AWBI case, as it lacked factual basis.

Instead of targeting behaviour, AWBI should focus on habitat compatibility. For example, exotic species like penguins were once kept in cities like Chennai and Mumbai, despite being suited for sub-zero climates. This is a clear case of cruelty. Similarly, Huskies, native to colder regions, are being kept in hot Indian cities, which can harm their health.