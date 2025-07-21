INTERVIEW | "Even if dogs don’t bite, animal lovers will if BBMP fails to implement its feeding initiative"

In India, or Bharat, the dog is more than an animal. We often forget this at our own peril. Yudhishthira refused to enter heaven without the dog who accompanied him on his final journey, despite Lord Indra’s insistence. Before you cast the first stone at a stray dog, remember that if not the Constitution, compassion must make you lower your arms. BBMP’s recent proposal to feed stray dogs, at a cost of Rs 3 crore per annum, has drawn much criticism. Bengaluru-based animal rights activist Arun Prasad, in an interaction with TNIE, says the government is responsible for the safety and welfare of every living being under it, including animals. He cautions that dogs may not bite, but animal lovers surely will, if BBMP fails to implement its feeding initiative strictly and effectively. Excerpts:
BBMP’s recent initiative to feed stray dogs has drawn a lot of backlash. Where do you stand on this?
We have to understand the ‘Doctrine of Parens Patriae’, which holds the government as the father figure of society, and responsible for the safety and welfare of every living being under it, including animals. In 2016, the government implemented Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules. Rule 15B necessitates door-to-door collection of waste, both wet and dry, preventing people from leaving food out for neighbourhood animals. In 2023, the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, were amended to Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. Under Rule 20-1, the feeding of neighbourhood animals became the responsibility of localities, the local Resident Welfare Association, and local authority. It is our duty. Rule 20-2 talks about conflict resolution in case of disputes arising out of feeding local strays. In such cases, a committee should be formed with the local authorities, including police, to identify feeding spots to place food. Since most strays are territorial, they should be fed within their territories. Compassion is a fundamental duty of every citizen of India.
Who is the custodian of stray animals?
Animals fall under two categories — wildlife and non-wildlife. Wild animals fall under the domain of the Forest department, and are protected by the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Domestic animals fall under non-scheduled species, whose custodians are the local authorities. The Animal Welfare Board of India clearly directs local authorities to be custodians. Under the Prevention of Cruelty Act (PCA) and doctrine of Parens Patriae, if local animals stand in harm’s way due to hunger or any other cause, local authorities will be held liable. During the pandemic, a landmark decision was taken by the government in which I was instrumental. We raised the issue of animals dying due to lack of resources, which could compound the disaster by spreading germs further. Under the disaster management fund, a special grant was kept aside for feeding animals; Rs 30 lakh was sanctioned by BBMP.
What will stray dogs be fed?
Chicken and rice. Dogs are primarily carnivores. Chicken parts (except the intestine), like the legs, head, neck, chicken skin, liver, gizzard, will be cooked with rice and turmeric, and fed. Compared to other meat options, chicken is the cheapest, which makes it the most feasible.
Given the track record of local bodies like BBMP, do you think the animals will get chicken, or will the project be mismanaged?
BBMP, during the two pandemic lockdowns, undertook feeding of stray animals successfully. I had the money released. We ensured hygiene of the cooked food, and BBMP distributed it. So this is not the first time BBMP is taking up feeding of strays. This is, however, the first time in India that a municipal organisation has undertaken an initiative for strays under a constitutional obligation (compassion). Animal activists will keep watch, ensuring strays are fed without any compromise in content and quality.
There is a safety concern about the rising number of stray dogs, and difficulty for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. How do we control that?
India is a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which clearly deems the killing of dogs an effective solution to control stray population. Earlier, BBMP would euthanise dogs and dump the bodies in Devanahalli. This was extremely inhumane. ABC Rules, 2023, ensure the agenda remains animal birth control, not animal elimination. It is implemented well in Bengaluru, but is a big zero in other states.
What is the stray dog population in Bengaluru now? What was it like a decade ago?
As per the census, the stray dog population in Bengaluru is within 3lakh now, and was around 2.4lakh a decade ago. Growth has been healthy due to activists. Bengaluru has a very scientific monitoring system.
What about aggressive species like Pitbulls and Rottweilers? Should there be any regulation?
The Animal Welfare Board of India came out with a list of aggressive species in 2024. It was contested by the Karnataka High Court, and withdrawn in Karnataka. No animals are inherently aggressive. It depends on how we treat them.
This brings us to the Wildlife Protection Act (Amendment) 2023, particularly Chapter 5B, which incorporates the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the global agreement on endangered species trade. While native species like the Bengal Tiger can’t be kept as pets in India, under CITES, one can legally import exotic species with permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden, but only for personal pet use.
Behavioural issues in pets are influenced by treatment. Mistreatment — like constant confinement or abuse — leads to aggression. The Karnataka HC quashed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) circular declaring certain breeds as aggressive in the Solomon vs AWBI case, as it lacked factual basis.
Instead of targeting behaviour, AWBI should focus on habitat compatibility. For example, exotic species like penguins were once kept in cities like Chennai and Mumbai, despite being suited for sub-zero climates. This is a clear case of cruelty. Similarly, Huskies, native to colder regions, are being kept in hot Indian cities, which can harm their health.
Wouldn’t Huskies also fall under the same concern, as they need sub-zero temperatures?
Yes, Huskies are biologically adapted to cold. While humans can adapt using clothing, animals can’t. Bringing them to hot cities like Chennai is cruel. The Animal Welfare Board should have considered this, but there’s no clear legislation. We’re urging the government to restrict species imports to those which adapt to Indian climate (20–40°C range).
The government has allocated Rs 3 crore to feed stray dogs. Is that sufficient?
It is a meagre amount. Just Rs 3 crore to feed stray dogs, while MLAs are given Rs 10 crore each as discretionary funds. Close to Rs 420 crore was sanctioned across Karnataka for miscellaneous civic issues, but animal welfare gets a fraction, despite being a constitutional duty.
Facilities exist for humans in distress, like night shelters, but animals remain voiceless. The public, media, and authorities must ensure proper use of the allocated funds. Misuse or redirection of this money effectively robs voiceless animals of their basic rights.
So, where does the accountability lie in ensuring dogs are actually cared for?
Every department has core and discretionary functions. Ward committees, though not very powerful, meet every Wednesday and allow public participation. People can file RTIs and demand implementation. With pressure from BBMP, animal activists, feeders and the media, there’s no escape; they have to act. I’m confident that implementation will happen because there’s a very strong, vocal community of animal lovers and feeders who will not stay quiet. Even if the dogs don’t bite, the animal lovers will.
You mentioned that provisional functions receive meagre amounts, and most of it seems focused on dogs. What about stray cats?
Rule 20, Sub-Rule 1 of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules states that feeding of community animals is allowed and ‘community animals’ doesn’t just mean dogs. It includes cats and any animals born or living in a particular locality. This has also been upheld by the Bombay High Court. So the rules apply to all animals, not just dogs.
Are other species like birds, bats, squirrels and urban wildlife being taken care of? Who is responsible for them?
In the past, cities like Bengaluru had many fruit-bearing trees like guava, gooseberry, black jamun, etc. These were food sources for fruit-eating birds, bats and squirrels. Now, most of these trees are gone. So, where will these animals find food?
When concerns were raised with Forest department officials, they responded that wildlife would manage on their own. But that’s not practical. If there’s no food around, they won’t be able to survive. Just like humans, animals also need accessible sources of food. That’s why we are asking the Forest department to ensure that fruit-bearing trees are planted in urban areas again. Ultimately, compassion is a constitutional value. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that no animal, whether stray or wild, suffers from cruelty or hunger. This is not just about care; it is a legal and moral obligation.
In places like Hubballi, where pigs are still seen within city limits, who is responsible for taking care of them?
Earlier, people were allowed to rear pigs within city limits. However, amendments made to the BBMP Act later prohibited pig-rearing in urban areas. This affected communities that traditionally depended on pig-rearing for their livelihood. This also led to legal intervention, and the High Court ruled that authorities cannot forcibly seize or kill pigs. Instead, the government must provide alternative land outside the city, such as a designated pig farm, where these communities can continue their practice, including provisions for feeding. Today, pig-rearing is confined to farms outside city limits. These farms often rely on leftover food waste from hotels to feed the animals.
Can you tell us about dog adoption?
The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued guidelines for the legal adoption of community animals, including street dogs. To adopt a street dog legally, you must submit a request to the local authority. This process includes a house check to ensure you’re capable of caring for the animal. The system was put in place to prevent misuse. Once approved, your Aadhaar and address details will be recorded, and periodic checks (every six months) will be done to ensure the animal’s well-being.
How is awareness being created about dog adoption?
We are promoting the adoption of Indian dogs over foreign breeds due to health, adaptability, and ethical concerns. Desi dogs are native to the Indian climate, which makes them naturally more immune to diseases. They’re also low-maintenance, need less grooming, eat regular food, and are generally more resilient.
What are the legal and ethical concerns around dog breeding in India?
The Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, aim to regulate breeding practices, but violations still occur. Illegal practices include the use of rape stands for forced mating, artificial insemination, and inbreeding — all of which lead to health issues and deformities in dogs. Cosmetic surgeries like ear cropping and tail docking (done for appearance) are also illegal. Only ear notching is allowed — a small V-shaped mark done under anaesthesia to show a dog has been sterilised. This helps officials identify sterilised street dogs.