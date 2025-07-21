Lokayukta court frowns on delay in investigation

BENGALURU: Expressing serious displeasure over the inordinate delay in concluding investigations by Lokayukta police, the Special Court for Lokayukta cases noted that taking 5 to 10 years to conclude investigation, or FIRs registered in 2016 still pending before court, will not only affect larger public interest but also cause injustice to real victims.

The court also referred to its correspondence with ADGP of Karnataka Lokayukta on four occasions -- August 24, 2023, March 7, 2025, March 10, 2025, and July 14, 2025 -- pointing out that 60 days under the CrPC is prescribed for investigation of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Of course, for getting expert opinion from the forensic lab, chemical examiners and prosecution sanction orders may cause a reasonable delay of six months or even a maximum of one year. But taking 5 years, 7 years or 10 years not only affects public interest but also causes injustice to the real victims, rather than ensuring true justice. No purpose would be served through this kind of investigation, but to invest manpower, valuable time and public money,” said Judge KM Radhakrishna, in an order on Saturday.

The judge said the impact of the delay in concluding investigation would be abatement of proceedings due to death of the accused, cases ending in acquittal due to destruction of evidence with the passage of time, death of material witnesses, investigation officers (IOs) or their retirement from service, and the possibility of witnesses forgetting about the incident, he said.