Karnataka

Panic on Hassan-Solapur Express as smoke emits from coach

According to railway officials, thick smoke was seen coming from the brake binding of the fourth coach due to a technical fault.
The incident occurred near Marathur village in Kalaburagi district, when Hassan-Solapur Superfast Express train number 11312 was en route to Solapur.
The incident occurred near Marathur village in Kalaburagi district, when Hassan-Solapur Superfast Express train number 11312 was en route to Solapur.(Representative image)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KALABURAGI: Panic gripped passengers aboard the Hassan-Solapur Superfast Express after dense smoke billowed from one of its coaches early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:45 am near Marathur village in Kalaburagi district, when train number 11312 was en route to Solapur.

According to railway officials, thick smoke was seen coming from the brake binding of the fourth coach due to a technical fault.

Railway staff at Marathur noticed the issue and immediately signalled to stop the train.

As the train came to a halt, anxious passengers hurriedly exited with their luggage, fearing a fire.

However, railway personnel quickly addressed the issue, preventing casualties and damage.

Authorities have initiated a technical inspection to ascertain the cause of the malfunction.

Kalaburagi
Hassan-Solapur Express
smoke from train

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com