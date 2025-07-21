Panic on Hassan-Solapur Express as smoke emits from coach

KALABURAGI: Panic gripped passengers aboard the Hassan-Solapur Superfast Express after dense smoke billowed from one of its coaches early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:45 am near Marathur village in Kalaburagi district, when train number 11312 was en route to Solapur.

According to railway officials, thick smoke was seen coming from the brake binding of the fourth coach due to a technical fault.

Railway staff at Marathur noticed the issue and immediately signalled to stop the train.

As the train came to a halt, anxious passengers hurriedly exited with their luggage, fearing a fire.

However, railway personnel quickly addressed the issue, preventing casualties and damage.

Authorities have initiated a technical inspection to ascertain the cause of the malfunction.