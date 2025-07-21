Tunnel Road will spike jams in Bengaluru, add 16 gridlocks as per DPR

BENGALURU: Billed as a solution to Bengaluru’s traffic crisis, the estimated Rs 22,000-crore tunnel road between Hebbal and Silk Board will create more traffic snarls than it claims to fix.

The project, backed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as a flagship intervention against the city’s chronic congestion, would create “16 new gridlock” points at just eight entry and exit ramps — where U-turns and merging traffic are expected to worsen surface-level bottlenecks.

As per the illustrations in the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) accessed by The New Indian Express, the already congested areas such as Hebbal Flyover, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Maharani College Junction, Freedom Park surroundings, Wilson Garden junction near Ashoka Pillar and Hosur Road, where the proposed entry and exit points are planned, may see additional traffic woes.

The DPR (Volume-V) by Rodic Consultants Private Limited also makes no estimate of how much of the city’s total traffic the tunnel will absorb. Further, it does not mention the average distance that tunnel users will be compelled to travel.

Based on BBMP’s feasibility data, prepared by Altinok, a commuter using the Bengaluru tunnel will not just travel the tunnel’s core length of 16.68 km, but will also cover an average additional distance of 2.23 km due to entry and exit ramps - 1.14 km at the entry and 1.09 km at the exit.