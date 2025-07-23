Rising demand for girls-only colleges in Dakshina Kannada; Karnataka govt sanctions two institutions

MANGALURU: In a notable shift in parental preferences, Dakshina Kannada district is witnessing a growing demand for girls-only colleges, particularly from sections of the minority community.

Responding to this trend, the Karnataka government has sanctioned two new girls’ educational institutions in the Mangaluru Assembly (Ullal) constituency, which is represented by Assembly Speaker UT Khader.

The Department of Minorities has sanctioned Rs 17 crore for a new educational complex offering schooling from Class 1 through degree level. The facility, which will cater to both residential and day scholars, will be established between Konaje and Pajir. Additionally, the Waqf Department will develop a girls’ PU college in Ullal town. Both institutions will follow a 75:25 reservation ratio for minority and non-minority students, respectively.

The move aligns with a larger trend in the region. In Derlakatte, a government PU college, that was co-educational until last academic year, has now been converted into a girls-only institution, citing poor male enrolment and complaints about disruptive behaviour from some boys. In 2022-23, only 41 of the 91 enrolled were boys. The change was made after a proposal from the College Development Committee, led by MLA Khader, and was supported by parents.

Officials and educators say that the demand for girls-only colleges rose sharply in Dakshina Kannada post the ‘Hijab episode’.

According to the principal of a government women’s college in Mangaluru, the dropout rate among Muslim girls tends to increase after Class 10 and PUC, especially when access to nearby girls-only colleges is lacking. Early marriage and parental hesitation toward co-education have also been cited as contributing factors.