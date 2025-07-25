Congress seeks to counter BJP's 'anti-Hindu’ narrative in first-ever Muzrai temple meeting in Karnataka

MANGALURU: In a move to counter the BJP’s growing narrative that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is anti-Hindu, DK district in-charge and minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on July 25, convened the State’s first-ever meeting of Muzrai temple management committees at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru.

The meeting served as a platform for Congress leaders to reaffirm the party’s commitment to the development of Hindu temples and ensure religious harmony.

“Misinformation is being systematically spread that funds from Hindu temples are being used for the development of mosques and churches,” Rao said. He added: “This is not only false, but even sections of the national media have unfortunately echoed these baseless claims.”

He highlighted the historical and financial support extended by the Congress government to temples, pointing out that it was under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership that the tasdik grant — financial aid given to temples — was increased multiple times: from Rs 24,000 to Rs 36,000, then to Rs 48,000, and most recently to Rs 72,000.

He also noted that the tasdik system itself was introduced by his father, former Chief Minister R Gundu Rao, as compensation following the abolition of the Inam land grants.