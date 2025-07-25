Congress seeks to counter BJP's 'anti-Hindu’ narrative in first-ever Muzrai temple meeting in Karnataka

MANGALURU: In a move to counter the BJP’s growing narrative that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is anti-Hindu, DK district in-charge and minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on July 25, convened the State’s first-ever meeting of Muzrai temple management committees at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru.
The meeting served as a platform for Congress leaders to reaffirm the party’s commitment to the development of Hindu temples and ensure religious harmony.
“Misinformation is being systematically spread that funds from Hindu temples are being used for the development of mosques and churches,” Rao said. He added: “This is not only false, but even sections of the national media have unfortunately echoed these baseless claims.”
He highlighted the historical and financial support extended by the Congress government to temples, pointing out that it was under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership that the tasdik grant — financial aid given to temples — was increased multiple times: from Rs 24,000 to Rs 36,000, then to Rs 48,000, and most recently to Rs 72,000.
He also noted that the tasdik system itself was introduced by his father, former Chief Minister R Gundu Rao, as compensation following the abolition of the Inam land grants.
Rao further emphasised the legislative achievements of the Siddaramaiah government in ensuring temple development. He cited the passage of a Bill that mandates the pooling of surplus revenue from Category ‘A’ temples to support under-resourced ‘C’ category temples — a move opposed by the BJP.
“The Bill even includes provisions for scholarships for archak's (priest) children and a Rs 2 lakh life insurance scheme,” he added.
“Despite opposition, we ensured its passage, though it was unnecessarily sent to the President for approval,” the minister said.
In a pointed remark aimed at the BJP, Rao said, “Temples should not be misused for political ends. Mixing religion and politics is easy -- but dangerous. It is the responsibility of temple management committees to protect the sanctity of these spaces.”
He also urged members to preserve the religious traditions specific to each temple and prevent any deviation from established practices.
MLC Manjunath Bhandary, who coordinated the meeting, said the state government had nominated over 1,000 individuals to Muzrai temple committees, emphasising that these roles must not be politicised.
He reiterated Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s clarification that temple revenues are strictly used for temple-related activities.
“Every temple should display a board clearly stating that funds are exclusively for temple development,” he said, calling on the government to issue official ID cards to members serving in ‘B’ and ‘C’ grade temples.
Dharmika Parishat member Lakshmisha Gubladka cautioned committee members against allowing political ideologies to influence temple affairs. “Political Hindutva is not the same as Religious Hindutva,” he asserted.
“You are the real custodians of the Hindu faith.” He also criticised the trend of indiscriminate temple construction, noting that ancestors were discerning in selecting spiritually significant locations, such as the remote and revered Sabarimala shrine.