Three held for tiger poisoning in Karnataka as probe widens to leopard, monkey deaths

MYSURU: Following the mysterious deaths of leopards and monkeys in MM Hills, Biligirirangana Hills and Bandipur Forest Reserve, forest officials have nabbed three persons allegedly responsible for the deaths of tigers in Menyam forest of MM Hills. Foresters are awaiting the forensic report to take action on culprits responsible for the deaths of leopards in Kowdahalli and Kothawadi villages in BRT, and the demise of monkeys in Kandegala in Gundlupet taluk.

Forest officials say they will investigate and make arrests only if the FSL report confirms that the big cats and monkeys were poisoned.

The lab samples of the dead tigers was sent to a lab in Hyderabad which promptly sent back the report. However, a lab in Mysuru, which is handling samples of the dead leopards and monkeys, needs a minimum of 15 days.

The delay has given enough time for suspects to abscond and seek shelter elsewhere, a move which may prove detrimental to the investigation.

Senior officials say, on the directions of the Forest minister, they are conducting surveillance on a few suspects for the alleged poisoning of a leopard which was found with its legs missing. They have also hinted that they are figuring out reasons for the cause of death from department officials and other sources.

In the case of the monkeys being poisoned and some being beaten to death, a report is awaited to confirm and nab those responsible.