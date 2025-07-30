Karnataka drops move to extend IT work hours

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) on Tuesday stated that in a victory for IT sector employees, the state government has withdrawn its proposal to extend working hours in the IT/ITeS industry, following intense opposition by the union.

The proposed Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at increasing working hours under the 1961 Act, was contested by KITU during a stakeholder meeting on June 18. The union had termed the move a violation of workers’ right to personal time and warned it would not allow such changes under any circumstances.

Over the past six weeks, KITU organised widespread protests in IT parks, on public roads, and outside company offices across Bengaluru. The sustained campaign pressured the government to back down.

Additional Labour Commissioner G Manjunath conveyed the withdrawal of the proposal to KITU office bearers in a meeting on Tuesday. “This is a historic moment. It proves that when workers unite, even powerful attempts to dilute labour protections can be defeated,” the union said in a statement.