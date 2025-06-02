Man hacked to death inside bakery over property dispute in Karnataka’s Koppal, 7 arrested

BENGALURU: In a gruesome daylight murder caught on CCTV, a man was chased and hacked to death inside a bakery shop in Karnataka’s Koppal district, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred on Saturday night and appears to have stemmed from a long-standing property dispute.

According to an NDTV report, the victim, identified as Chenappa Narinal, was seen in the footage running into the bakery, desperately trying to escape a group of attackers. At least two of them were armed with machetes, while another assailant struck him on the head with a wooden log.

Despite his efforts to evade them, Narinal was repeatedly slashed and could be seen with visible cut wounds on his bare body. The video captures him circling the bakery with the attackers in pursuit, before he fled outside, only to be stabbed multiple times by two or three others waiting near the entrance.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

The NDTV report says that the police have arrested seven men in connection with the murder. They were identified as Ravi, Pradeep, two individuals named Manjunath, Nagaraj, Gautam, and Pramod.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the killing was the result of an old enmity tied to a property dispute.

Senior police officials have visited the spot, and a manhunt is underway to trace any remaining suspects. Further investigation is in progress.