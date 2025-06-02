No complaints of robbery on Bengaluru-Chennai Corridor: Police

KOLAR: With a viral video showing robbery attempts on the yet-to-be completed Bengaluru-Chennai Express Corridor, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Labhuram has clarified that they have not received any such complaints.

Only the stretch between Hoskote and Sundarapalya has been completed on the Express Corridor, sources said. In the last four months on the stretch, four fatal and two non-fatal accidents were reported under KGF police limits, three fatal and one non-fatal accident in the Kolar region and one fatal accident in Bengaluru Rural limits, sources said.

Some people uploaded a video showing stones in the middle of the road in an alleged dacoity attempt, and it went viral. An advocate from Bengaluru, too, has written to the director general and inspector general of police and to the authorities regarding safety on the corridor, sources said.

Labhuram told TNIE that vehicles have been moving on the stretch since February and KGF, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural police have jurisdiction over the road. All SPs concerned, KM Shantharaju of KGF, CK Bawa of Bengaluru Rural and B Nikhil of Kolar have deputed patrol teams on the highway 24x7, he said.