Tallest Vishnu idol in Ejipura to be consecrated today

BENGALURU: A 108-feet-tall monolithic statue of Lord Vishnu, the tallest in the world, in his Vishwaroopam, will be consecrated (Pran Prathistha) in Ejipura on Monday. The 420-tonne monolith stone, quarried from Tamilnadu’s Thiruvannamalai, was brought to the city over a span of six-months, crossing multiple hurdles, on 240-wheel truck in 2019.

The man behind the monolithic statue is Dr B Sadanand, a retired government doctor, who started working on the project in 2010. The doctor wants the statue to serve as a beacon of spiritual unity and cultural heritage.

Works for the Vishwaroopam statue, claimed to be the tallest in this avatar, commenced in 2010, with the first phase involving pre-erection work and sculpting of the main deity and Adishesha. The total cost of completing the statue, which included completion of the sculpture, polishing, crane work, building frame for the statue and other civil works is Rs 2.60 crore.

Devotees in Ejipura are rushing to witness the long-awaited Viraata Swaroopa of Lord Vishnu. Homas and havans were started from Saturday and the main Prana Prathistha homa and Mahakumbabisheka (consecration ceremony) will be held on Monday. The seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt Sri Vishwaprasanna and Sri Abhinava Vageesha from Mysuru’s Parakala mutt will take part in the ceromony.

“The sculpture is the first-of-its kind and distinct from other forms of Lord Vishnu statues installed so far. The ‘Shiva Keshava Swaroopam’ of the Supreme Lord, features several arms and heads representing-- Maha Vishnu, Shiva, Brahma, Skanda, Vinayaka, Narasimha, Anjaneya, Garuda, Agni, and Rishi Muni,” those involved in the project explained.

The Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple Charitable Trust supervised the project. They said the statue stands to create unity among the followers of Hinduism.