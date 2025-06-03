Karnataka to launch Kusum-C solar scheme on June 11

BENGALURU: The state government is taking steps to increase solar power generation, and will inaugurate the implementation of Kusum-C scheme at Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur on June 11.

The Kusum-C is a component of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme. It enables solarising existing grid-connected agricultural pumps, and aims to reduce farmers’ reliance on electricity and generate additional income through selling excess solar power to power distribution companies. It supports both individual pump-level solarisation and feeder-level solarisation, where a single solar power plant powers multiple pumps.

Admitting to hiccups in procuring private land to instal solar panels, Energy Minister KJ George said wherever government land is available, panels are being installed. All deputy commissioners have been directed to find land and start work. Panchayats will also be able to use the land available for utility works, he added.