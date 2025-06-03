Karnataka to launch Kusum-C solar scheme on June 11

BENGALURU: The state government is taking steps to increase solar power generation, and will inaugurate the implementation of Kusum-C scheme at Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur on June 11.
The Kusum-C is a component of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme. It enables solarising existing grid-connected agricultural pumps, and aims to reduce farmers’ reliance on electricity and generate additional income through selling excess solar power to power distribution companies. It supports both individual pump-level solarisation and feeder-level solarisation, where a single solar power plant powers multiple pumps.
Admitting to hiccups in procuring private land to instal solar panels, Energy Minister KJ George said wherever government land is available, panels are being installed. All deputy commissioners have been directed to find land and start work. Panchayats will also be able to use the land available for utility works, he added.
He was talking to the media after inaugurating the solar-powered second life batteries storage integrated electric vehicle charging station near the Kempegowda International Airport. The facility has been created by Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ).
George said that since used batteries have been refurbished and utilised at the charging station, environmental impact has been lessened. This is the first such facility in the country and has been set up as part of the state’s electric vehicle policy. Karnataka has 5,880 EV charging stations of which 4462 are in Bengaluru alone.
The new facility at KIA can charge 23 vehicles at a time. In the first phase, however, eight vehicles will be able to charge with alternative current (AC). A separate unit has been set up at the centre to store solar power generated during the day, which will be utilised at night. The unit at present will operate with 60% direct energy and 30% solar power. Each charging unit has 10 refurbished batteries, with a 5-6years of life, a Bescom official explained.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who was present, said the charging facility will benefit cabs and private vehicles visiting the airport. Every day over 10,000 cabs ply from Bengaluru city to the airport and many of them are EVs. More such charging stations will come up in the city soon, he added.