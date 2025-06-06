Kunigal MLA scrubs abandoned mentally challenged man, sparks call for statewide rehab centres

BENGALURU: In a scene straight out of a gritty reality show, Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath Doddaiah was spotted personally scrubbing a mentally challenged man, found lying in a pool of his own faeces and urine, outside Kunigal Taluk Hospital. Eyewitnesses were left speechless at the MLA’s actions after discovering the man in this horrifying condition, abandoned and left to fend for himself.

When Dr Ranganath asked hospital staff for help, they flatly refused, complaining about the stench and expressing disgust at touching the man. Undeterred, the MLA rolled up his sleeves, donned gloves, and gave the man a soap-and-water scrubbing.

After he was cleaned up and clothed, the authorities arranged for his immediate medical care and safe transfer to a professional facility.