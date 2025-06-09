Wasn’t told of Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede for almost 2 hours: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah broke his silence on the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede tragedy, in which 11 people died on Wednesday, saying the protests by BJP and JDS are politically motivated and defended the action taken against police officers.
Clarifying his presence at Vidhana Soudha on the day of the tragedy, he said, “I wasn’t even invited to Chinnaswamy Stadium. The stampede occurred at 3.50 pm, but I was informed at 5.45 pm. Action has already been taken against those responsible.”
Dismissing allegations of BJP and Union minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, who accused him of intimidating police officials, he asked, “What is my fault? BJP’s sudden affection for the police is nothing but a political drama. They themselves demanded a judicial inquiry — we agreed to it. So what’s the issue now?”
On chief of Vidhana Soudha security DCP MN Karibasavana Gowda, warning against holding the felicitation at Soudha, he clarified that police officials had imposed conditions for the programme, which were met. “If the police agreed to the steps taken and the event was conducted accordingly, where is the mistake,” he asked.
“I was not informed directly. The incident did not happen inside Vidhana Soudha. The event at the stadium was not organised by us. It’s incorrect to blame Satyavati. Why should action be taken against her when the incident happened elsewhere,” he asked.
The CM said it was the police commissioner’s responsibility to brief him about security arrangements, which did not happen. “I was told by my secretary that the police had given permission for the event. I said okay based on that,” he said.
Not only the police commissioner but five officials have been suspended, he said. His personal secretary Govindaraj was also removed. “If we were truly at fault, it would have been a black mark on the government. But there was no mistake on our part, and no such black mark exists.”
To Kumaraswamy’s charges that the stampede dented the image of the government, he said the BJP did not comment when a bridge collapsed on the day of its inauguration and stampede at the Kumbh Mela.
He pointed out that BJP initially criticised the government and Home Minister G Parameshwara for not allowing the RCB roadshow. It said the government was not allowing the parade so that they can see their favourite cricketers from close proximity. But they changed their tone after the stampede, he added.
Siddaramaiah said BJP would have cooked up a different story if the government had organised the felicitation at the stadium. He defended action taken against police officers and the case registered against KSCSA and RCB.
Asked whether the Chinnaswamy Stadium would be shifted out of the city limits, he said the government will examine the possibility.
On 5,000 NREGA employees not being paid salaries for the last seven months, he said the Centre is not releasing the NREGA funds on time, causing a problem. He said this is happening in other states too.