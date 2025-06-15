Karnataka: Misuse of Budaga Jangama caste certificate a worry

BENGALURU: A glaring discrepancy in the number of individuals claiming Scheduled Caste (SC) benefits under the Budaga Jangama or Beda Jangama category sparked serious concerns among experts. At a seminar held on Saturday, former Backward Classes Commission chairperson CS Dwarakanath revealed that while the genuine population of Budaga Jangamas is less than 25,000, over 4 lakh are believed to be availing benefits using fake SC caste certificates.

Justice Nagamohan Das, too, expressed concerns and said he plans to take corrective steps to end this menace. Dwarakanath said the situation is not merely an administrative lapse but a systematic exploitation of the reservation system.

Senior IAS officer SM Jamdar and former Supreme Court judge, Justice Gopala Gowda, too expressed their concerns.