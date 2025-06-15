Karnataka plans special school for kids fighting cancer

SHIVAMOGGA: The State School Education and Literacy Department is set to start a special residential school for children suffering from life-threatening cancer near the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru from the current academic year.
The school is expected to begin functioning in July.
The initiative is the brainchild of Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa. This will be the first government-run residential school in the state exclusively for children undergoing cancer treatment.
Bangarappa told TNIE that the idea came to him after witnessing the suffering of cancer-affected children from economically disadvantaged sections. He said the initiative will also mark two years since he took charge as the school education minister.
Explaining the initiative, Bangarappa said there is a possibility that these children could drop out of school due to the disease. “Since cancer is curable, we want to ensure that treatment and education continue simultaneously. Hence, I entrusted an NGO with collecting relevant data and submitting an actionable plan. Based on preliminary data, it is estimated that around 3,500 children in the state are currently affected by cancer. The school is expected to enrol approximately 1,500 students from Classes 1 to 10 in its first phase,” he said.
Bangarappa said students from any part of the state can enrol in the school. “The students will receive quality education at the residential school, in addition to free treatment for the disease. The NGO will train teachers to ensure the overall well-being of the children. The department will fund the school. I will also seek additional grants from the Chief Minister. The construction of the school building is likely to be completed by end of June,” he said.
The Minister added that the school premises will also have facilities for parents to stay. “Cancer-affected children need the care of their parents. Hence, residential quarters will be provided for them as well,” he said.
The Minister said that whenever treatment is required, children will be transported to the hospital by vehicle.
Bangarappa also said that once treatment is completed and the disease is cured, students can continue their education at the same school or return to their previous schools, whichever is more convenient.