Karnataka plans special school for kids fighting cancer

SHIVAMOGGA: The State School Education and Literacy Department is set to start a special residential school for children suffering from life-threatening cancer near the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru from the current academic year.

The school is expected to begin functioning in July.

The initiative is the brainchild of Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa. This will be the first government-run residential school in the state exclusively for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Bangarappa told TNIE that the idea came to him after witnessing the suffering of cancer-affected children from economically disadvantaged sections. He said the initiative will also mark two years since he took charge as the school education minister.

Explaining the initiative, Bangarappa said there is a possibility that these children could drop out of school due to the disease. “Since cancer is curable, we want to ensure that treatment and education continue simultaneously. Hence, I entrusted an NGO with collecting relevant data and submitting an actionable plan. Based on preliminary data, it is estimated that around 3,500 children in the state are currently affected by cancer. The school is expected to enrol approximately 1,500 students from Classes 1 to 10 in its first phase,” he said.