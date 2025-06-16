Animal behaviour helps cops crack murder case in Karnataka's Hukkeri taluk

BELAGAVI: In a shocking case that highlights the unexpected role of animals in solving crimes, the murder of a shepherd in Hukkeri taluk was cracked, thanks not to technology but to a herd of goats and two loyal dogs.

The month-old mystery was unravelled when the animals’ behaviour raised key questions that eventually led police to the culprit, the victim’s younger brother. Belagavi District Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled said a team led by Yamakanmardi inspector Javed Mushapuri, PSI S K Mannikeri, and others worked tirelessly to crack the case.

The victim, Rayappa Suresh Kamati (28), a resident of Hattialur village, was found murdered on May 8 around 6.30 p.m. He had gone to graze around 60 goats earlier that day. His body bore signs of a brutal attack, with chilli powder found in his eyes. The murder is believed to have occurred between 1.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

There was no CCTV footage, no mobile tower location data, and no eyewitnesses, leaving police with no conventional leads. But a small tip from local villagers, coupled with a puzzling detail about the animals’ behaviour, turned the investigation around.

On the day of the murder, two of Rayappa’s dogs were found sitting loyally by his body, but the entire herd of goats had returned home on their own. This raised a critical question, how had the goats crossed the canal near the crime scene without their shepherd?

Police recreated the scene. They brought the same goats and dogs back to the spot where Rayappa’s body was found, and asked his younger brother, Basavaraj Suresh Kamati (24), to lie in the same place. The animals refused to leave him, even after hours.

This unusual behaviour suggested that the goats must have been led home by someone familiar. With suspicion narrowing in on close family members, police soon uncovered growing tension between Rayappa and Basavaraj, who had frequent disputes, because Basavaraj was being forced to help with goat herding while he wanted to pursue other work.

During questioning, Basavaraj admitted to the murder.