Joida aims to become first ‘organic taluk’ in Karnataka in three years

The taluk had made the proposal to go organic in April 2021 and the Congress government included the project in its 2025 Budget.

“In three years, Joida will be an organic taluk. Any crop produced in Joida will be chemical-free,” said Cheuvarayaswamy. “We urged the Chief Minister to make this a budgetary announcement. We have made the beginning. It is up to the farmers of Joida to take it forward,” he said.

The minister assured farmers to provide them material for planting and monetary support for sowing of crops. The minister said the government will also support the farmers in getting certification for the produce and as well as in marketing. Upbeat farmers had decorated the venue with food grains and flowers to mark the occasion. Haliyal MLA R V Deshpande was present during the occasion.