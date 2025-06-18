Karnataka launches AI Workforce Impact Study

BENGALURU: The state government has launched a landmark study to assess the impact of AI on Karnataka’s IT workforce, in a bid to shape its forthcoming IT Policy-2025 and strengthen its flagship skilling programme -- NIPUNA Karnataka.

The study aims to identify skill gaps, emerging job profiles, and the broader disruptions caused by AI adoption. These insights will be central to designing evidence-based policies that promote both technological innovation and inclusive workforce development.

The AI Workforce Impact Survey invites participation from industry leaders, HR professionals, technologists, and academic institutions to understand the integration of AI in day-to-day business, its influence on operations, and the job functions most at risk of automation, a release said.