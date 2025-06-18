Karnataka launches AI Workforce Impact Study

BENGALURU: The state government has launched a landmark study to assess the impact of AI on Karnataka’s IT workforce, in a bid to shape its forthcoming IT Policy-2025 and strengthen its flagship skilling programme -- NIPUNA Karnataka.
The study aims to identify skill gaps, emerging job profiles, and the broader disruptions caused by AI adoption. These insights will be central to designing evidence-based policies that promote both technological innovation and inclusive workforce development.
The AI Workforce Impact Survey invites participation from industry leaders, HR professionals, technologists, and academic institutions to understand the integration of AI in day-to-day business, its influence on operations, and the job functions most at risk of automation, a release said.
Announcing the initiative, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the study will offer vital insights into how AI is reshaping industries and job roles across sectors. “Our tech workforce has crossed 1 million professionals and Bengaluru has emerged as the undisputed AI capital of India. But as AI rapidly reshapes industries, we must ensure that our people are not left behind,” he added.
“This study is a crucial step to help us understand the evolving job landscape, guide smart skilling investments under our reskilling programme NIPUNA Karnataka and safeguard our most valuable asset -- our talent. I urge all industry leaders to share their insights,” he added. The survey is open to responses until June 27, and all entries will be kept confidential and anonymous.