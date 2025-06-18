Siddaramaiah's guarantee schemes a burden on mutts: Seer

GADAG: Mr Siddaramaiah should take note of this—his government’s guarantee schemes are becoming a burden on mutts, according to a controversial claim made by Shirahatti Fakireshwar mutt’s Dingaleshwar seer.

The reason? More people are visiting mutts since bus facilities are free, and now mutts have to feed hundreds of devotees. And to lighten the burden, the seer has made a pitch to the government seeking more funds for Veereshwara Punyashrama, run by his mutt.

In his speech, the seer said the number of devotees has increased with the government providing free bus facilities and other guarantee schemes. He asked the government, in turn, to help the mutts.

The seer claimed that the State Government has been helping a few organisations in Bengaluru. The seer said it is the duty of the government to provide such facilities to them because the mutts are doing the work of the government.