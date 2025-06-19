INTERVIEW | ‘There will be world peace when India becomes Vishwa Guru’: Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami

BENGALURU: Our only intention is to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’, and when this is achieved, there will be world peace says, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami, the 70th Shankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. In a freewheeling interview with TNIE, the Kanchi seer, who was camping in Bengaluru, spoke at length on multiple things, including freeing temples from government control, language issue and more youths getting into spirituality.
Can you tell us about Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Dharma pracharam (propagating Sanatana Dharma)?
For ages, we have been protecting, preserving, and propagating Indian tradition, the Veda Shastra (Rigveda, Samaveda & Yajurveda), through our pathshalas (traditional Indian schools). We run schools and colleges, mainly for the economically disadvantaged, where prominence is given to imparting ‘Indian culture’ along with regular education. Kanchi Peetham imparts ‘spiritual education’ for Dharma Pracharam. The peetham imparts oriental education using the three-language formula.
What is the role of the Peetham in transforming India?
Our Veda (ancient holy texts), Vidya (education), and Vaidya (medicine) seva have helped many poor families. We run hospitals across India, with atleast one in each state, mainly providing free treatment to the poor. Our ‘Veda, Vidya and Vaidya’ have transformed India’s growth and will continue to do so. Eradicating poverty may be a ‘slogan’ in the recent past, but it is there in our ‘slokas’, and we have been doing this for a long time. ‘Deyam Deena Janaya ca Vittam’ says Adi Shankara.
We have been promoting agriculture, cow farming and socioeconomic projects based on the Indian knowledge system.
Is there a growing interest in spirituality among the younger generation? If yes, what is the reason?
Yes, there is a growing spiritual inclination among today’s youths. Why do people go to medical shops? They believe that medicines will cure them. Likewise, youths believe spirituality will cure them. Youths go behind ‘new things’ -- no matter if they help them or not. After becoming aware that the ‘new things’ are of no use to them, youths turn back to Indian knowledge and spirituality.
There is a lot of debate going on about language issues. What is your say?
English, a global language, should be used just as a ‘connecting language’. It can be used in offices and for administrative purposes. At our homes, we should all be using our ‘mother tongues’, be it Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, etc. We must love and protect our mother tongue. Vedas, Shastras and other Indian traditional literary works are in the Sanskrit language. It must be used in temples and for Dharma prachara.
Amid global conflicts, what is the peetham doing to promote world peace?
From the past many years, we have been conducting Vishwa Shanthi (World Peace) homa annually in Kashmir. Because of the Indian upbringing and culture, we view everything with a service motive and humanity, while others may see everything solely with a business motive. Others only preach humanity but hardly practice it. We not only preach humanity but also follow it. With Dharma Prachara, we can achieve unity and solidarity. We need to arrive at a ‘win-win’ situation to stop conflicts. Our intention is to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’. We are striving for it, and when this is achieved, there will be Loka Shanthi.
What is your response to the calls for reforms in Hinduism?
There have been calls, especially by politicians and others, irrespective of the parties, for reforms in Hinduism. They don’t demand reforms where it is needed the most. What is needed now is ‘worldly reforms’ and not any ‘religious reforms’. In case, if at all, there is a need for religious reforms, it should be left to the religious heads. They will do it. Politicians have no role in it.
What is your opinion on the government’s interference in the temple affairs?
There is too much government interference in the temple affairs and culture. Temple land, properties and money should be used for Dharma Prachara. In the olden days, governments (run by Kings) were involved in Dharma Prachara. They built temples and donated generously to them. However, the irony is that the governments are taking away everything from the temples.
There is a real need to support Dharma Pracharam for masses and extending welfare programmes for temple related people like Artists ( Shilpis, Nadaswara, Garland makers etc) & Archakas.
Temple must be independent. Every panchayat should have a ‘Pandit’ and every temple should be like ‘Tirupati’, and we are running a ‘religious infrastructure program’ to achieve this.
Do you feel there should be more understanding and unity between the government and the religious institutions?
Yes. There is no enmity between each other and both are working for the welfare of society only. Governments must function keeping in mind the interest of the nation, working on development and infrastructure. Religious institutions must be let free to function towards dharma prachara and culture & family values.
Religious mutts are helping the government, share its burden, by running schools, colleges and hospitals; in return, the government should also help the mutts for ‘dharma prachara’.
Stress has become very common these days. What is your advice to people to beat the stress?
Crossing of LOC (Love Affection Culture) is the main reason for stress. Everyone demands rights, but they should also know what their responsibilities are. The family system must be strong, and lifestyle change is needed. People don’t help each other. While one doesn’t know who their immediate neighbour is, but would know what is happening in the United States. The main reason for stress is that we are moving away from Indian culture. A culture-based value system is needed.
What is Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s future vision?
There are many literary works in the regional languages. They have to be translated into other languages and taken to the larger audiences. Cultural education through temples must be strengthened. Classes must be held on literature, music, Bhagwat Geeta, astrology, ethics and others.
People must devote some time to such classes. We need ‘industry’, as much as we need ‘agriculture’ and ‘culture’. We need to build Atmanirbhar Bharat. India must become the Vishwa Guru, and there must be global peace. It will take time, but until then we must keep putting our efforts and wait for the results.