INTERVIEW | ‘There will be world peace when India becomes Vishwa Guru’: Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami

BENGALURU: Our only intention is to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’, and when this is achieved, there will be world peace says, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami, the 70th Shankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. In a freewheeling interview with TNIE, the Kanchi seer, who was camping in Bengaluru, spoke at length on multiple things, including freeing temples from government control, language issue and more youths getting into spirituality.

Can you tell us about Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Dharma pracharam (propagating Sanatana Dharma)?

For ages, we have been protecting, preserving, and propagating Indian tradition, the Veda Shastra (Rigveda, Samaveda & Yajurveda), through our pathshalas (traditional Indian schools). We run schools and colleges, mainly for the economically disadvantaged, where prominence is given to imparting ‘Indian culture’ along with regular education. Kanchi Peetham imparts ‘spiritual education’ for Dharma Pracharam. The peetham imparts oriental education using the three-language formula.

What is the role of the Peetham in transforming India?

Our Veda (ancient holy texts), Vidya (education), and Vaidya (medicine) seva have helped many poor families. We run hospitals across India, with atleast one in each state, mainly providing free treatment to the poor. Our ‘Veda, Vidya and Vaidya’ have transformed India’s growth and will continue to do so. Eradicating poverty may be a ‘slogan’ in the recent past, but it is there in our ‘slokas’, and we have been doing this for a long time. ‘Deyam Deena Janaya ca Vittam’ says Adi Shankara.

We have been promoting agriculture, cow farming and socioeconomic projects based on the Indian knowledge system.

Is there a growing interest in spirituality among the younger generation? If yes, what is the reason?

Yes, there is a growing spiritual inclination among today’s youths. Why do people go to medical shops? They believe that medicines will cure them. Likewise, youths believe spirituality will cure them. Youths go behind ‘new things’ -- no matter if they help them or not. After becoming aware that the ‘new things’ are of no use to them, youths turn back to Indian knowledge and spirituality.