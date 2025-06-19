‘Sergei Baba’ dies in Ukraine war, last rites in Karnataka's Gokarna

GOKARNA (UTTARA KANNADA): Sergei Grablevesky was a Russian soldier. He died in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on April 26 but his path to salvation ran through distant Gokarna.

On Wednesday, priest Prashanth Hiregange performed the last rites of Grablevesky at Gokarna. With a picture of Grablevesky in the foreground, the priest performed Narayana Bali, a fire ceremony aimed to liberate the soul and allow it to reach its ultimate destination, and Pinda Daan, which includes offering balls of cooked rice mixed with ghee and black sesame seeds to ancestors, in keeping with Hindu customs.

As Hiregange chanted hymns, the ceremony was watched live by Grablevesky’s family, friends and disciples in Russia. “We had a video conference and the rituals were telecast to his disciples in Moscow. Sergei’s last rites were also performed in Pushkar and Rishikesh,” said Paraneshwar Shastri, a friend of Sergei.

Grablevesky was not an ordinary soldier. He had left the Russian Army and was treading on a spiritual path. He returned to the battle only this March. It was nearly 18 years ago that Grablevesky first came to Gokarna and he immediately became besotted with Hindu culture and practices. He learnt Sanskrit and the Vedas.

For the locals in Gokarna, Grablevesky was ‘Sergei Baba’ and he had many followers.

“He was influenced by Indian culture, tradition and society. This is what brought him to Gokarna where he spent a lot of time. He even went to Varanasi where he stayed for sometimes,” said Vinayak Shastri, a priest.

According to Parameshwar Shastri, Grablevesky used to visit Gokarna almost every year. He made friends with many locals.

“Sergei was influenced by Shaivism and used to chant holy verses so well that he used to perform Mruthyunja Rudra Yaga,” said Shastri.

“One day he told his friend, Govind Nagappa Gouda, that he wanted to establish an ashram here and then set up Maya Ashram here. He had thousands of followers, particularly Russians and Ukrainians,” said Shastri.