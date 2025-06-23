As Apsarakonda-Mugali becomes Karnataka's first marine sanctuary, laterite mining may stop

MUGALI(UTTARA KANNADA): The state government’s decision to declare Apsarakonda-Mugali as the state’s first marine sanctuary will help conserve nearly 1,000 acres of laterite plateau, which is part of the sanctuary and spread across Karianakubri, Manki, Mugali, Kelaginooru and Aprasakonda villages.

Popularly known as bricks with pores, this is the same laterite stone that is used extensively for the construction of houses and other buildings in the coastal region. The sanctuary status will, however, put an end to indiscriminate mining of laterite stones in the region.

It was in 2012 that the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) recommended conservation of the laterite plateau.

This is the first-of-its kind protection accorded to lateritic conservation in the world, said Prof TV Ramachandra, Senior Scientist, Energy and Wetland Research Centre, IISc, who led the team that recommended the sanctuary status.

Because of its pores, the laterite stone plays a crucial role in allowing water to percolate into the ground. Indiscriminate laterite mining was one of the contributing factors for landslides and sea erosion in Uttara Kannada in recent times, several studies have revealed.