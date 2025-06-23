As Apsarakonda-Mugali becomes Karnataka's first marine sanctuary, laterite mining may stop

MUGALI(UTTARA KANNADA): The state government’s decision to declare Apsarakonda-Mugali as the state’s first marine sanctuary will help conserve nearly 1,000 acres of laterite plateau, which is part of the sanctuary and spread across Karianakubri, Manki, Mugali, Kelaginooru and Aprasakonda villages.
Popularly known as bricks with pores, this is the same laterite stone that is used extensively for the construction of houses and other buildings in the coastal region. The sanctuary status will, however, put an end to indiscriminate mining of laterite stones in the region.
It was in 2012 that the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) recommended conservation of the laterite plateau.
This is the first-of-its kind protection accorded to lateritic conservation in the world, said Prof TV Ramachandra, Senior Scientist, Energy and Wetland Research Centre, IISc, who led the team that recommended the sanctuary status.
Because of its pores, the laterite stone plays a crucial role in allowing water to percolate into the ground. Indiscriminate laterite mining was one of the contributing factors for landslides and sea erosion in Uttara Kannada in recent times, several studies have revealed.
Region has 124 species of flora: Scientists
In 2012, a team of scientists led by Ramachandra, MD Subhash Chandran and Prakash Mesta had conducted an extensive study and submitted a report – ‘Conservation Reserve Status to Lateritic Plateau of Coastal Uttara Kannada’, recommending the reserve status to two lateritic plateaus, Bhatkal in Bhatkal taluk and Mugali in Honnavar taluk near Manki.
The study said, “The reserves are declared for the purpose of protecting landscapes, flora and fauna and their habitat. We recommend these areas strongly for protection of their uniqueness in flora and fauna, their ancient geological ages (laterites were formed 88-90 millions ago before the continental drift).’’
Marine expert Mesta said, “The region is unique in that it has 124 species of flora, including ground flowers which bloom in monsoon, the only source of nectar for honey bees during rains. In the checklist, we have at least 100 species endemic to India and 34 endemic to the Western Ghats. The region has several ground-dwelling mammals and reptiles like porcupine, mouse deer, hares, civet cats, pangolins, rodents and monitor lizards. Most of these mammals on laterite patches consume a lot of salt in the form of saline water.”
Vasanth Reddy, conservator of forests, Canara Circle, said the sanctuary status will be a new chapter in the conservation of coastal ecosystems. Conservation of the Mugali laterite plateau is important, considering its geographical and geological importance, he said.