Dissent grows in Karnataka Congress as MLAs slam state government over corruption, stalled development

BELAGAVI: Already under fire from the opposition over the alleged halt in developmental work across Karnataka, the state government is now facing growing criticism from within its own ranks. Senior Congress legislators have begun voicing strong discontent over escalating corruption and administrative inaction.

Just days after Aland MLA BR Patil expressed outrage over rampant corruption in the housing department, another senior Congress leader, Kagwad MLA Raju Kage, echoed similar sentiments. Kage went a step further, alleging that the administration had completely collapsed in the state and warned he might resign from his position after meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah within the next two days.

Kage expressed frustration over the complete standstill of developmental work in his constituency. He claimed that the government's control over its bureaucracy had eroded to such an extent that senior engineers were ignoring official directives with impunity.

“What BR Patil said that corruption in the government is entirely true,” said Kage. “The administration is unwilling to clear even essential developmental proposals. Two years ago, we submitted a plan to build 72 community halls under the CM’s Special Fund, with an estimated budget of ₹13 crore. To date, not a single work order has been issued.”

Kage further alleged that assistant executive engineers and executive engineers were simply not implementing government orders, leading to a complete breakdown in governance. “There’s nothing left for me. My constituency has been neglected, and I see no alternative but to resign,” he added.