Dissent grows in Karnataka Congress as MLAs slam state government over corruption, stalled development

BELAGAVI: Already under fire from the opposition over the alleged halt in developmental work across Karnataka, the state government is now facing growing criticism from within its own ranks. Senior Congress legislators have begun voicing strong discontent over escalating corruption and administrative inaction.
Just days after Aland MLA BR Patil expressed outrage over rampant corruption in the housing department, another senior Congress leader, Kagwad MLA Raju Kage, echoed similar sentiments. Kage went a step further, alleging that the administration had completely collapsed in the state and warned he might resign from his position after meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah within the next two days.
Kage expressed frustration over the complete standstill of developmental work in his constituency. He claimed that the government's control over its bureaucracy had eroded to such an extent that senior engineers were ignoring official directives with impunity.
“What BR Patil said that corruption in the government is entirely true,” said Kage. “The administration is unwilling to clear even essential developmental proposals. Two years ago, we submitted a plan to build 72 community halls under the CM’s Special Fund, with an estimated budget of ₹13 crore. To date, not a single work order has been issued.”
Kage further alleged that assistant executive engineers and executive engineers were simply not implementing government orders, leading to a complete breakdown in governance. “There’s nothing left for me. My constituency has been neglected, and I see no alternative but to resign,” he added.
CM Siddaramaiah summons Patil over 'bribery' audio leak
In a related development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly summoned MLA BR Patil for a meeting in Bengaluru on June 25, following the viral audio clip that allegedly exposed bribery within the housing department.
The CM’s direct call to Patil is seen as a damage-control move amid mounting embarrassment for the ruling party. Patil has repeatedly accused his own government of fostering a corrupt system, further aggravating internal tensions.
Last year’s Valmiki Corporation scam had already put the Siddaramaiah government under national scrutiny. Now, Patil’s fresh allegations targeting the Minority Welfare Department have escalated the crisis and created a politically sensitive situation for the administration.
'Many Congress MLAs ready to join BJP': Jagadish Shettar
Amid growing unrest within the Congress, Belagavi MP and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar claimed that several party MLAs, including Raju Kage, are prepared to switch sides and join the BJP.
Shettar said the internal discord within the Congress is deepening by the day and the collapse of the state government is imminent.
“I’m not certain whether there will be a change in leadership, but one thing is clear, the government will not survive for long. We will not engineer defections, but disillusioned Congress MLAs will join the BJP on their own. They may later label it ‘Operation Lotus,’ but the move will be entirely voluntary,” Shettar asserted.
With senior legislators openly revolting and internal fractures widening, the Siddaramaiah government appears to be navigating one of its most politically turbulent phases yet.