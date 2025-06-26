CM Siddaramaiah asks Chief Secretary to return files to officials if not in Kannada

BENGALURU: Kannada first. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has issued a circular urging all government departments to use Kannada in any form of communication. The circular comes in the wake of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s instruction to return files that are not in Kannada to department heads concerned seeking explanation.

The circular stated that despite repeated reminders, some officials are not sending files and letters to the CM in Kannada. The circular asks officials to communicate in Kannada other than to the central government, other states and courts. Even recruitment, transfer and leave approval documents should be in Kannada, failing which action will be taken against the concerned official, said the circular.

As per Karnataka State Language Act 1963, Kannada is the administrative language of Karnataka. The CS said the letters that comes/ tabled in Legislative sessions, calling attention and other letters during sessions should be in Kannada. The entry books should be in Kannada. “The internal communication, notification, circular, orders, meeting invitation and other forms of communication should be in Kannada.

However, in some cases, these instructions are not followed,” it stated. According to the circular, Kannada has to be used by every employee working in government, corporation, boards, local urban bodies, universities, aided organisations and other government bodies.

The CS pointed out that in the recent Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting, DC and Chief Executive Officer had used English in their meeting agenda, while certain departments are using English for work related and DCs are approving the same. This was objected to by Kannada Development Authority.