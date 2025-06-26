Karnataka Minister downplays ‘rebellion’, says expressing displeasure shows democracy within Congress

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Sharanprakash Patil said that there is democratic administration under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state.

“Here, anyone can raise their voice, express their demands. This is not a Narendra Modi-style authoritarian regime,” he said.

He was indirectly referring to a few ruling party MLAs expressing their dissatisfaction over the functioning of certain ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. “Some MLAs have questioned the CM, DyCM, and ministers on certain issues.

They have demanded grants for their constituencies. What’s wrong with that? Is it wrong to express one’s concerns before the head of the household? This is what a good and vibrant democracy looks like. It is not dissatisfaction or anger—it is about presenting one’s demands. Each person has their own way of expressing concerns,” Patil told reporters after interacting with party workers at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

He claimed that there is no shortage of funds in the government as alleged by the BJP.

Patil further said that he is not an aspirant for the KPCC president post.